Allen Robinson Considering Signing Franchise Tender After Kenny Golladay Visit

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a league source, reports that Bears WR Allen Robinson has “adjusted his position” regarding the franchise tag and is now “pivoting from not wanting to sign to seriously considering it.”

This comes after the news that the Bears hosted free agent WR Kenny Golladay for a visit on Wednesday.

Robinson stands to make $17.9 million fully guaranteed under the tag, which is significantly more than free agent receivers are getting on the open market. Signing the tag would lock this figure in and give him leverage in negotiations with the Bears, should the parties open extension talks in the coming months.

Earlier in the day, Jeremy Fowler reported that Robinson was in no rush to sign his franchise tag and could wait a while before doing so. However, this was before the news of Golladay’s visit.

The two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal otherwise Robinson has to play out 2021 under the tag.

Robinson told Tyler Dunne of Go Long a few weeks ago that he’s open to returning to the Bears, but the team hasn’t given him a “viable option” to continue his career in Chicago.

“My personal opinion, if something could possibly work? Yes,” Robinson said. “I’m not opposed to being back in Chicago by any means. I’ve even expressed that over the last couple of years — wanting to be the all-time leading receiver in Chicago which, I believe, I’m under 2,000 yards away from that. With all that being said, unfortunately we’ve come to what seems to be a fork in the road. But not even a fork. We haven’t even been given a viable option to be able to do those things that we want to do without sacrificing a ridiculous amount pretty much for the rest of my career.”

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018.

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10,900,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

