NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Harrison Smith, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears HC Ben Johnson believes that QB Caleb Williams has the skill set and leadership abilities to take Chicago to the next level and compete for a championship.

“It goes back to my first conversations I had with Caleb and those were he wants to win here in Chicago and he wants to win Super Bowls,” Johnson said, via the team website. “That’s really his motivating factor. He’s been very clear and consistent with that message over the last year and a half that I’ve gotten to know him. That’s what we’re pursuing. His portion of that is to be the best leader this team can get from the quarterback position. [Lift] this offense to the next level. Be a good supportive teammate throughout the whole thing.”

Lions

Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard is heading into his second year in the role after former DC Aaron Glenn was hired by the Jets as head coach. Detroit HC Dan Campbell has noticed a difference in Sheppard’s comfort level so far this year because he understands what areas he needs to improve in.

“He is just much more comfortable,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “I think he is much more comfortable, I think he’s got a much better grasp of how he wants it to look, now he’s coaching all of it, he’s coaching the front, he’s coaching the backers and he’s coaching the back end, he sees it all.”

“And that’s what happens when you’re able to do it, you go through a season, you go through the practices, you kind of key and diagnose yourself as a play caller and as a, ‘Hey this is where we can get a little bit better’. I love where Shep is at right now.”

Vikings

Longtime Vikings S Harrison Smith remains a free agent as he contemplates returning to Minnesota for his 15th season. Vikings S Josh Metellus said they obviously want the veteran back in the building, but he completely understands if it’s not meant to be at this stage in his career.

“He’s played a lot of football. And at the end of the day, too, we built a great relationship off the field,” Metellus said, via the team’s website. “Our families, we share a suite together [at U.S. Bank Stadium]. So it’s bigger than football, and at this point in his life and in my life, I’m just trying to be a good friend and not pressure him on everything for my own desires.”

“Obviously I would love to have him back in the building. But he’s a growing man, family man. He has a lot of things he wants to focus on right now, so I’m kind of letting that be — but here with big open arms if he wants to come in this building at any time.”

Because of Smith’s leadership style, which was more about actions than words, Metellus thinks the transition without him wouldn’t be too difficult in that regard since he’s been the loud leader of the group over the last few years.

“The dynamic that me and 22 had when he was here … he’s not that guy who’s going to be a loud, screaming, vocal guy. So once I stepped into my leadership role years ago, he kind of let me handle that. So on that forefront, it’s nothing too different. I’ve always been the vocal guy, the guy to take charge by action and voice.”