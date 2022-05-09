Amazon In Talks With Former NFL CB Richard Sherman

According to Ian Rapoport, Amazon is deep in talks with former NFL CB Richard Sherman for a role in their programming this coming season.

Amazon is growing its presence with the NFL and is the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football starting this season. They need on-air talent and have been linked to a number of high-profile names this offseason.

Rapoport adds Sherman will stay in shape for a potential NFL opportunity but at this point it does seem like his future may be brighter in broadcasting than it is as a player.

Sherman, 34, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He was entering the final of his five-year, $58.789 million contract when the Seahawks released him during the 2018 offseason.

The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $39.15 million contract and he was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before signing a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, Sherman appeared in five games for the Buccaneers and recorded 11 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

