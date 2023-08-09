Report: Anthony Barr No Longer Visiting Giants

In another surprise twist, it appears veteran LB Anthony Barr is no longer visiting the Giants despite reports from Tuesday.

Per NJ.com’s Darryl Slater, Giants GM Joe Schoen said on Wednesday they want to get more evaluation time for some of the younger linebackers on the roster and won’t bring Barr in for a visit.

Barr just wrapped up a visit with the Saints that was expected to result in a contract. However, it appears Barr wanted to explore his other options and didn’t end up signing a contract with New Orleans.

We’ll see what turn this story takes next.

Barr, 31, was taken with the No. 9 overall pick by the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year $12,743,500 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,157,750 for the 2017 season.

The Vikings elected to pick up Barr’s fifth-year option, which paid him around $12.306 million for the 2018 season. He entered unrestricted free agency in 2019 and, after initially committing to the Jets, returned to the Vikings on a five-year, $67.5 million deal.

Barr agreed to a pay cut entering the 2021 season that guaranteed a chunk of his salary and made him an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The Cowboys signed him to a one-year deal and later placed him on the PUP list.

In 2022, Barr appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and recorded 58 total tackles, one sack, and two fumble recoveries.

We’ll have more on Barr as the news is available.