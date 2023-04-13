Anthony Richardson Remains In Consideration For Panthers

According to Joe Person, a source told him Florida QB Anthony Richardson remains under consideration by the Panthers for their pick at the top of the draft.

The choice for the Panthers at No. 1 has been viewed as a race between Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Alabama QB Bryce Young, with a lot of momentum building for Young in recent days.

However, this report makes it clear Richardson could be a factor in the team’s plans. Person points out Richardson did well on the S2 cognitive test, which owner Dave Tepper puts a lot of stock into. Young also tested incredibly well, the best in this class in fact.

Person adds his sense is while the Panthers’ interest in Richardson is clearly well, he might make more sense in a trade-back scenario than with the No. 1 pick.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 14 overall player and No. 4 quarterback. Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Cam Newton.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Panthers’ plans for the No. 1 pick as the news is available.