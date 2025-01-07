Anthony Richardson Would Welcome Competition At QB

The Colts’ 2024 season didn’t go as planned and there are now questions about whether the team will possibly bring in competition for QB Anthony Richardson next season.

Richardson was asked about the possibility of having to compete for the job this summer and said he would support the move if the team felt it was best.

“I’m a natural competitor. I’ve been competing all my life. I love competing,” Richardson said, via Pro Football Talk. “So, if the team feels like that’s the right direction we want to go in, I’m all for it. I’m competing. If not, I’m still here competing, working. Working my tail off to be the best version I can for this team. So, I can’t really control everything that comes with the NFL, but I know I can control what I can and I’m going to do my part to be the best version of myself for this organization.”

As for his back injury, Richardson said he’s feeling “way better” and thinks he’ll be able to manage the issue from here on.

“I’m telling you bro, those first couple of days were real rough, but it’s way better now,” Richardson said. “I’m able to move a lot more. I was able to do some football stuff this past week. Get back running a little bit, throwing a little bit, so headed in the right direction. Give it a couple more days and I’ll probably be close to 100 percent and back on the ground.”

Richardson, 22, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson appeared in 11 games and completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.