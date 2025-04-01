AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Daniel Jones, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said that the team is excited to have QB Daniel Jones, who will be getting a fresh start in Indianapolis.

“I think if you look at his skillset, obviously he can run the football with the zone-read game,” Steichen said, via Pro Football Talk. ”Obviously, he can throw the football as well — career completion percentage is 64 percent, which is pretty good. Has had some production, won a playoff game, high football IQ — really high football IQ — which is really good. So it’ll be exciting and it’ll be a good competition between him and Anthony moving forward. Obviously, he had that really good year in ’22, and for whatever reason the last two years didn’t go as planned, how he would like. But obviously, a fresh start for him coming into our building. So, [we’re] excited to have him.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans denied that the team had a toxic culture along the offensive line.

“I think our guys in that room, they competed; they battled,” Ryans said, via PFT. “It didn’t always go how we wanted it to go, but there was nothing toxic in the room. Those guys showed up to work every day. Those guys were a tight group. They went out to dinners throughout the weeks. I don’t know where that report came from, but it’s very incorrect. There’s nothing in our building. That’s nothing I stand for. As a head coach of the team, we bring in the right people. We bring in good guys, and all those guys are great guys.”

Titans

Many believe the Titans will end up selecting Miami QB Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. Tennessee HC Brian Callahan talked about being open to all options but implied they would have to be blown away by an offer to move down.

“We’re open to everything at this point,” Callahan said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “If it’s something you feel is beyond the value you ever thought you could get, that’s one thing. But you also have to look at what a potential quarterback could look like. Those guys, to me, are priceless.”