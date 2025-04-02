AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen admits that he would like to see QB Anthony Richardson‘s completion percentage improve.

“That definitely needs to improve, the completion percentage,” Steichen said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think you can’t go broke taking a profit. But getting those completions is huge. And just moving the chains — instead of being in second-and-10, maybe taking the check-downs, [you get] yourself into second-and-2. So, we’re going to be working on that this offseason and going into training camp.”

“[W]e sat down and talked about it and said, you know, ‘We need to bring in some competition for Anthony,’” Steichen added. “Obviously, Anthony’s shown some signs of really good things. But we’re just looking for consistency on a day-to-day basis. That’s part of the process right now that we’re going through, is the competition. So, he’s going to have to take advantage of the reps that he gets — him and Daniel. It’s a competition, and competition makes everyone better.”

Sacramento State OL Jackson Slater will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Tony Pauline)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen noted the importance of CB/WR Travis Hunter being “fluid” in his first year with whatever franchise drafts him in the first round this month.

“I think you have to be fluid as an organization,” Coen said via Jaguars on Sports Illustrated. “Because of his diversity, what he can do, the amount of snaps he plays. He’s going to play both sides of the ball and that has to be an organizational buy-in from the coaches, the strength staff, the athletic training, sports performance, everybody has to be involved, as well as the coaches.”

“Having patience with each side of the ball,” Coen added. “Because you really don’t want to kind of put him in a box. You really just want to, ‘Hey, what does he come in and do the best?’ You’re going to be able to let him do both, so you’re going to find out what he’s best at and then, ‘Hey, let’s mold things to that and be fluid for those conversations.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan needs to see more out of WR Treylon Burks, adding that he will have a chance to compete with the other wide receivers when he returns to full health.

“Trey did some good things; I’d like to see more from him,” Callahan said, via TitansWire.com. “He’ll have an opportunity like everyone else, but again, it’s a position right now that we need the guys to step up in.”