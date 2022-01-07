Antonio Brown Officially Clears Waivers, Now Free Agent

No surprise, but former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown officially cleared waivers on Friday and is now a free agent.

Tampa Bay waived Brown yesterday after exploring other options following Sunday’s drama with Brown exiting midgame, including a potential suspension or a left-squad designation. However, they ultimately decided to grant Brown his freedom.

Brown is expected to undergo ankle surgery at some point, so it seems unlikely that he would sign on with another team this season. Beyond that, there are obvious concerns about bringing him into a locker room based on how things have gone at each of his last four stops.

Brown, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million last year and re-signed him to another one-year extension this offseason. The Buccaneers waived him after a sideline incident with HC Bruce Arians.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in seven games and recorded 42 receptions for 545 yards (13.3 YPC) and four touchdowns.