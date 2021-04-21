Antonio Brown Settles Civil Case

According to Ian Rapoport, WR Antonio Brown has settled the civil case between him and former trainer Britney Taylor.

Brown’s agent released a statement on behalf of her client to Rapoport.

Here is the full release on behalf of #Bucs FA WR Antonio Brown: https://t.co/8q7MRdAY36 pic.twitter.com/SwxFzCKe5E — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2021

Taylor had filed this case last year accusing Brown of sexual assault and harassment. It was one of a number of off-the-field issues hanging over Brown.

Now that it appears to be resolved, it could clear the way for the still-unsigned Brown to land back with another team.

Brown, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million last year.

In 2020, Brown appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and caught 45 passes for 483 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

