Antonio Brown Still Has To Pass Physical Before Re-Signing With Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians revealed WR Antonio Brown still has to pass a physical before his one-year deal becomes official.

Brown had a knee scope scheduled on Tuesday to clean some things out and Arians was hopeful he’d be able to knock the physical out shortly.

“He has to pass the physical,” Arians said via Pewter Report. “Hopefully we’ll have a scope on Tuesday, he’s getting his knee cleaned out, and everything will work out fine. It’s just a matter of a physical.”

It was reported a few weeks ago that Tampa Bay was re-signing Brown to a one-year deal to return in 2021. We’ll see if this knee ends up being more than a minor holdup.

Brown, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million last year.

In 2020, Brown appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and caught 45 passes for 483 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

