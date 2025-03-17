Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo Visited Cardinals, Had Nine Formal Combine Interviews

Per Bo Brack, Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo has an upcoming visit with the Cardinals that will likely be a local visit and not count towards the 30 limit.

Skattebo also had nine formal combine interviews, per Brack. The following are teams that had a formal combine interview with Skattebo:

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Chargers

Panthers

Rams

Saints

Steelers

Vikings

Skattebo, 23, was a no-star recruit who was unranked in the 2019 class out of Rio Linda, California. He enrolled at Sacramento State in 2020 after having few offers out of high school. Following two years at Sacramento State, he entered the transfer portal for the 2023 season.

Skattebo was a three-star recruit in the portal and the 31st-ranked running back when he committed to Arizona State. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Sun Devils.

In his collegiate career, Skattebo appeared in 49 total games and rushed 709 times for 4,386 yards (6.2 YPC) and 43 touchdowns. He also added 112 receptions for 1,386 yards (12.4 YPC) for eight touchdowns.