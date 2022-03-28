Arkansas WR Treylon Burks Adds Three More Top 30 Visits

According to Doug Kyed, Arkansas WR Treylon Burks has added top 30 visits with three more teams.

Burks will visit with the Cowboys, Lions and Texans.

This brings the total number of visits for Burks so far to seven teams.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Burks, 21, is one of the top receiving prospects in the nation. He was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020.

Daniel Jeremiah compares Burks to Titans WR A.J. Brown.

During his three-year college career, Burks recorded 147 receptions for 2,418 yards (15.4 YPC) and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed 38 times for 222 yards and a touchdown.

For more on Burks and other pre-draft visits, check out our 2022 NFL Draft Visits Tracker.