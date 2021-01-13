Arthur Smith Wraps Up Interview With Falcons, Meeting With Jets, Eagles & Lions This Week

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Titans OC Arthur Smith wrapped up his second interview with the Falcons on Wednesday and is now traveling to New York for another interview with the Jets.

According to Rapoport, Smith is then scheduled to meet with the Eagles on Thursday and the Lions on Friday.

Smith is clearly one of the top coaching candidates this year and it’s to the point where it would be a surprise if he needed land one of the available jobs this offseason.

Smith, 38, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for the Redskins for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans would hire Smith as their defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

In 2020, the Titans offense ranked No. 2 in total yards, No. 4 in total points, No. 2 in rushing yards and No. 23 in passing yards.