At Least Eight Teams Were Expected To Pursue Mike Evans, Including Chiefs, Rams & Giants

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, at least eight teams were going to pursue Buccaneers WR Mike Evans if he had made it to unrestricted free agency.

The list of teams included:

Titans Rams Chiefs Patriots Giants Panthers Falcons Jaguars

Ultimately, Evans will stay in Tampa Bay on a deal worth $52 million along with $35 in guarantees, according to Adam Schefter.

While these teams missed out on Evans, they could remain in the market for other top free-agent receivers.

Evans, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent next month.

In 2023, Evans appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 79 passes for 1,255 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 Free Agents list.