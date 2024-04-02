At Least Six Teams Had Preliminary Interest In WR Tyler Boyd

According to Mark Kaboly, at least five other teams besides the Steelers had preliminary interest in signing former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd as a free agent.

The list includes:

49ers Chargers Chiefs Dolphins Lions

Kaboly adds he thinks the ship has probably sailed between the Steelers and Boyd given the contract the veteran wideout is seeking.

A previous report from Kaboly mentioned the Jets as a team to watch for Boyd as well.

Boyd, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016 out of Pittsburgh. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.237 million contract and made a base salary of $980,769 for the 2019 season.

The Bengals re-signed Boyd to a four-year, $43 million extension back in 2019. He played out the deal and is testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in 2024.

In 2023, Boyd appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and caught 67 passes for 667 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.