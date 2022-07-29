Bears Activate DL Sam Kamara From PUP List

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that they’ve activated DL Sam Kamara from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

#Bears roster move: DL Sam Kamara has been removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) July 29, 2022

Kamara, 24, went undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2021 before catching on with the Bears. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was waived by the team, only to be added to the practice squad the following day.

Kamara was called up to the active roster and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Kamara appeared in eight games and recorded 10 tackles and a pass deflection for the Bears.