Bears Activate OL Kiran Amegadjie From NFI List

According to Scott Bair, the Bears announced they have activated third-round OL Kiran Amegadjie from the non-football injury list on Sunday.

Amegadjie, 22, was a three-year starter at Yale and earned third-team All-American honors in 2023 and first-team All-Ivy the last two years. The Bears selected him with the No. 75 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

He signed a four-year, $5.914 million rookie deal, including a $1.121 million signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Amegadjie appeared in 24 games and started 14 times at left tackle and 10 games at right guard.