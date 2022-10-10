Bears Activate WR N’Keal Harry From Injured Reserve

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that they’ve officially activated WR N’Keal Harry from injured reserve.

The Bears designated him to return from injured reserve in recent weeks.

Harry, 24, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

New England traded Harry to the Bears ahead of the 2022 season. Harry stands to make a base salary of $1,872,047 in 2022 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Harry appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and caught 12 passes for 184 yards and no touchdowns.