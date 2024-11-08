Bears Activating OL Ryan Bates From Injured Reserve

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said they are activating OL Ryan Bates from injured reserve, per Kevin Fishbain.

Bates was designated to return a little over a week ago.

Bates, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Eagles soon after.

The Bills traded DE Eli Harold to the Eagles in exchange for Bates back in 2019. Bates later agreed to a four-year contract with the Bears as a restricted free agent back in 2022, but the Bills opted to match the offer.

Buffalo ended up trading Bates to Chicago after all in 2024.

In 2024, Bates has appeared in one game for the Bears.