Bears Announce 41 Moves, Finalize Roster

The Chicago Bears announced 32 roster moves on the 53-man roster deadline day Tuesday.

We have made several roster moves in order to reach the 53-man limit — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 29, 2023

The team waived/injured RB Trestan Ebner and also placed WR Isaiah Ford on injured reserve, waiving and releasing 39 others.

The following is a full list of players being let go by the Bears:

Peterman, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. The Bills made the decision to move on from Peterman in November of 2018 and he eventually signed on to the Raiders practice squad.

The Raiders brought Peterman back on a futures contract for 2019. However, he was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. Peterman returned to the Raiders in 2020 on an original-round restricted tender but later agreed to a pay cut.

Peterman returned to Las Vegas on a one-year deal but was released late in the season and bounced on and off the practice squad. The Bears signed him last off-season and promoted him to the active roster in November. Chicago re-signed him, once again, back in March.

In 2022, Peterman appeared in three games for the Bears and completed 56 percent of his passes for 139 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also recorded two rushing attempts for seven yards (3.5 YPC).