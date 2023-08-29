Bears Announce 41 Moves, Finalize Roster

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Chicago Bears announced 32 roster moves on the 53-man roster deadline day Tuesday.

The team waived/injured RB Trestan Ebner and also placed WR Isaiah Ford on injured reserve, waiving and releasing 39 others.

The following is a full list of players being let go by the Bears:

  1. LB Kuony Deng
  2. LB Buddy Johnson (Injured)
  3. LB Jake Tonges
  4. TE Jared Pinkney (Injured)
  5. WR Joe Reed (Injured)
  6. QB P.J. Walker
  7. OL Alex Leatherwood
  8. OL Gabe Houy (Injured)
  9. DT Bravvion Roy
  10. OT Kellen Diesch
  11. G Logan Stenberg
  12. OL Bobby Haskins
  13. LB Davion Taylor
  14. DT Andrew Brown
  15. CB Michael Ojemudia
  16. WR Daurice Fountain
  17. TE Lachlan Pitts
  18. WR Nsimba Webster
  19. DL D’Anthony Jones
  20. LB Barrington Wade
  21. OT Aviante Collins
  22. LB DeMarquis Gates
  23. TE Stephen Carlson
  24. RB Robert Burns
  25. DT Travis Bell
  26. QB Nathan Peterman
  27. S Kendall Williamson
  28. LB Micah Baskerville
  29. DE Trevis Gipson
  30. G Dieter Eiselen
  31. DE Jalen Harris
  32. DE D’Anthony Jones
  33. G Josh Lugg
  34. OT Roy Mbaeteka
  35. S Bralen Trahan
  36. CB Kindle Vildor
  37. LB Mykal Walker
  38. CB Greg Stroman Jr.
  39. CB Macon Clark

Peterman, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. The Bills made the decision to move on from Peterman in November of 2018 and he eventually signed on to the Raiders practice squad.

The Raiders brought Peterman back on a futures contract for 2019. However, he was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. Peterman returned to the Raiders in 2020 on an original-round restricted tender but later agreed to a pay cut.

Peterman returned to Las Vegas on a one-year deal but was released late in the season and bounced on and off the practice squad. The Bears signed him last off-season and promoted him to the active roster in November. Chicago re-signed him, once again, back in March. 

In 2022, Peterman appeared in three games for the Bears and completed 56 percent of his passes for 139 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also recorded two rushing attempts for seven yards (3.5 YPC). 

