Bears Announce Five Coaches Have Been Fired

The Chicago Bears announced they have fired five coaches on the offensive side of the football.

The full list includes:

OC Luke Getsy QB coach Andrew Janocko RB coach Omar Young TE coach Tim Zetts WR coach Tyke Tolbert

Getsy, 39, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for a number of schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the QB coach. The Bears later hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Bears offense ranked No. 18 in scoring, No. 20 in yards, No. 27 in passing and No. 2 in rushing.