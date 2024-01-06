Bears Announce Four Moves For Week 18

The Chicago Bears announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 18 finale against the Packers.

The full list of moves includes:

Lucas Patrick on injured reserve. Bears placed OLon injured reserve.

Greg Stroman Jr. to their active roster. Bears signed CBJr. to their active roster.

Bears elevated OL Doug Kramer and CB Christian Matthew to their active roster. and CBto their active roster.

Patrick, 30, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Green Bay brought him back a futures contract for 2017 and later on exclusive rights deals.

Patrick was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2020 before signing a two-year, $3.6 million extension with the Packers. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Bears.

In 2023, Patrick appeared in 16 games for the Bears and made 15 starts between guard and center.