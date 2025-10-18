Bears Announce Four Week 7 Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 7 game against the Saints.
The full list includes:
- Bears activated RB Travis Homer from injured reserve.
- Bears elevated K Jake Moody and DT Jonathan Ford to their active roster.
- Bears re-signed DE Tanoh Kpassagnon to their practice squad.
Kpassagnon, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704.
Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints in 2021. He later signed an extension with the team through 2024.
The Bears signed Kpassagnon to a one-year contract for the 2025 season and he’s been on and off of their roster.
In 2024, Kpassagnon appeared in three games for the Saints and recorded one total tackle.
