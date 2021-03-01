Bears Announce Hire Of Former Texas HC Tom Herman

The Bears announced Monday they have hired former Texas HC Tom Herman to their coaching staff.

Herman’s role will be as an offensive analyst/special projects coach.

Chicago also announced it was bringing assistant strength coach Anthony Hibbert on board.

Herman, 45, got his start in coaching in 1998 at Texas Lutheran as a WR coach. He had stops at Sam Houston State, Texas State and Rice before joining Iowa State as the OC/QB coach.

He left for the same position with Ohio State in 2012 and got his first head coaching opportunity at Houston in 2015. He was hired by Texas as their head coach in 2017.

Herman compiled a 50-32 record during his four seasons at Texas.