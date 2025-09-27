Bears Announce Three Moves For Week 4, Rule Out TE Colston Loveland

Per Brad Biggs, the Bears are making three roster moves for Week 4, including signing LB Carl Jones Jr. from the practice squad.

The team is also elevating DL Jonathan Ford and TE Stephen Carlson for their game against the Raiders.

Adam Schefter reports that the team is bringing up Carlson due to rookie TE Colston Loveland‘s expected absence related to a hip injury.

Ford, 25, wound up signing a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Packers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

Unfortunately, he was part of the initial 53-man roster cuts and was waived by the team. Green Bay later brought him back to their practice squad.

Throughout his five-year career at Miami, Ford appeared in 31 games for the Hurricanes and tallied 60 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass defended.

In 2024, Ford appeared in four games for the Bears and recorded nine tackles.