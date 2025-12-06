Bears Announce Three Roster Moves

The Bears announced three roster moves ahead of Week 14, including the elevation of LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the practice squad.

The team also signed OL Jordan McFadden to the active roster and waived LB Carl Jones Jr.

Reeves-Maybin, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal.

Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $5 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Texans in 2022. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions for the 2023 season and a two-year deal prior to the 2024 season.

However, he was released ahead of the 2025 season and later caught on with the Bears’ practice squad.

In 2025, Reeves-Maybin has appeared in one game for the Bears but recorded no statistics.