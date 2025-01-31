Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningam Name To Watch For Jaguars GM Opening?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter named Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham as a name to watch for the Jaguars’ GM vacancy on his podcast.

Schefter wouldn’t guarantee that Cunningham gets the job but very much expects him to be in the mix when it gets down to finalists.

“Here’s a name that we need to have on our radar, I’m not saying he gets the job, but I will say that he’s going to be in contention for the job, the Bears’ assistant general manager Ian Cunningham,” Schefter said.

Additionally, Schefter says some may call him the current leader to get hired while signaling that Cunningham will get a chance sooner than later if not with Jacksonville.

“He’s going to be a candidate for that Jaguars GM job. Some would say he might be the leading candidate for the Jaguars’ GM job. I don’t know if he’s the leading guy or a guy, but he’s certainly going to be in the mix and a candidate to become the next general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Watch that name, Ian Cunningham, his time is coming.”

Here’s a current list of candidates for Jacksonville’s GM job:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg

Cunningham also interviewed with the Titans for their GM job before they went with Mike Borgonzi.

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022 and he has served in that role since.