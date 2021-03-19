Bears Believed To Be Offering Kenny Golladay One-Year Deal Worth Around $11-$12M

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears are believed to be offering free agent WR Kenny Golladay a one-year contract in the range of $11-$12 million with the intention of him playing opposite of Allen Robinson.

This would give the Bears and Andy Dalton of the best receiver tandems in the NFL to go along with Darnell Mooney, who is coming off of an impressive season.

The market for Golladay finally appears to be taking shape, as he’s currently meeting with the Giants and has drawn interest from the Bengals and Ravens.

Mike Florio reports that Golladay is looking for a contract with a value in the range of $18.5 million per year.

It’s possible Golladay takes a one-year deal and tries again for a major deal in 2022.

Golladay, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

Golladay is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2020, Golladay appeared in five games for the Lions and caught 20 passes for 338 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.