Bears C Lucas Patrick Out For The Season Following Toe Surgery

Bears HC Matt Eberflus announced on Wednesday that C Lucas Patrick would miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his toe.

Patrick, 29, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Green Bay brought him back a futures contract for 2017 and later on exclusive rights deals.

Patrick was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2020 before signing a two-year, $3.6 million extension with the Packers. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Bears.

In 2022, Patrick appeared in seven games for the Bears and made five starts between guard and center.