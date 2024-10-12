Bears Call Up Two Players For Week 6

The Chicago Bears announced Saturday that they’ve elevated CB Ameer Speed and S Tarvarius Moore to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Moore, 28, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Southern Mississippi in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.351 million rookie deal and became an unrestricted free agent this past offseason.

The Packers signed Moore to a contract back in 2023 before releasing him at the start of the season. He eventually signed on with the Bears.

In 2022, Moore appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and made eight total tackles.