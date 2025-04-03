Bears Sign WR Miles Boykin & DB Shaun Wade

The Chicago Bears have signed WR Miles Boykin and DB Shaun Wade to contracts, per the transaction wire.

Boykin, 28, was the No. 93 overall pick in the third round by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2019. Baltimore traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 102, No. 191, and No. 193 picks.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,376,928 rookie contract that included an $856,928 signing bonus when the Ravens released him.

Boykin was claimed by the Steelers after being waived by Baltimore and re-signed with Pittsburgh on a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

He signed with the Giants for the 2024 season but was let go from the practice squad in September when he caught on with Seattle’s practice squad. The Seahawks released Boykin after the 2024 season.

In 2023, Boykin appeared in 17 games for the Steelers and caught three passes for 17 yards.