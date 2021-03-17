Bears CB Kyle Fuller Could Be Cap Casualty

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribue reports that the Bears could end up releasing veteran CB Kyle Fuller on Wednesday.

Biggs explains that there’s buzz around the league that the Bears could move on from Fuller, who counts $20 million against the cap in 2021, assuming the two parties can’t reach an agreement on an extension that lowers this figure.

According to Biggs, a trade is also a possibility. However, this would require another team to sign him to a new contract, so it’s unlikely the Bears would get much in return for him.

Fuller, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,687,002 contract but Chicago declined his fifth-year option.

The Bears used the transition tag on Fuller in 2018, which allowed them to match the Packers’ four-year, $56 million offer sheet.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Fuller will free up $11 million of available cap space while creating $9 million in dead money.

In 2020, Fuller appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 65 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and eight passes defended.

We’ll have more regarding Fuller as the news is available.