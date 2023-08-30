Bears Claim DE Khalid Kareem & DB Quindell Johnson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears are claiming DE Khalid Kareem off the waiver wire from the Colts.

Ian Rapoport reports Chicago also claimed DB Quindell Johnson off of waivers from the Rams.

Chicago has the No. 1 priority in the waiver order, so they can get whoever they want.

Kareem, 25, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474, when the Bengals waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

However, the Colts later signed him away to their active roster. He appeared in four games for the Colts in 2022 before returning on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He was let go during roster cuts.

In 2020, Kareem appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals, recording 19 total tackles and one sack.