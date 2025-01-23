Bears Coach Thomas Brown Not Expected Back, Among Other Assistants

According to Adam Jahns, Bears assistant coach Thomas Brown is not expected back in Chicago in 2025 under new HC Ben Johnson.

Brown went from senior offensive assistant to interim offensive coordinator to interim head coach last year. He’s also interviewed for other offensive coordinator jobs around the league.

Still, this doesn’t come as a big surprise as Johnson likely has big plans for what he wants his staff to look like.

In addition to Brown, Bears WR coach Chris Beatty, OL coach Chris Morgan, QB coach Kerry Joseph and DC Eric Washington will not be retained, per Jahns.

Brown, 38, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

The Panthers hired Brown as their offensive coordinator last February but he lasted just one year in Carolina along with the rest of the coaching staff. The Bears hired him as the passing game coordinator back in January and he was promoted to offensive coordinator and then interim head coach this season.

