Bears Complete HC Interview With Broncos Exec David Shaw

The Chicago Bears announced they completed an interview with Broncos senior personnel executive David Shaw for their head coaching job on Tuesday.

We have completed an interview with head coach candidate David Shaw. pic.twitter.com/dPWsasuVhn — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 15, 2025

Here’s the list of candidates for the Bears’ coaching search so far:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals OC Drew Petzing (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Iowa State HC Matt Campbell

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman

Bears interim HC Thomas Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OL Adam Stenavich (Requested)

Shaw, 52, played wide receiver at Stanford from 1991 to 1994, then got his coaching start at Western Washington in 1995. In 1997, the Eagles hired him for his first NFL coaching job in a quality control role. He also spent time with the Raiders and Ravens as an assistant coach until 2005.

In 2007, Shaw returned to Stanford as the offensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in 2011 and held that position until stepping away last year. The Broncos hired him as their senior personnel executive in June.

Over 12 seasons, Shaw recorded a 96-54 regular-season record and is 5-3 in bowl games.