Bears Complete HC Interview With Steelers OC Arthur Smith

The Chicago Bears announced they completed an interview with Steelers OC Arthur Smith for their head coach job on Wednesday.

We have completed an interview with head coach candidate Arthur Smith. pic.twitter.com/iTfcnvR0uw — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 15, 2025

Here’s the list of candidates for the Bears’ coaching search so far:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals OC Drew Petzing (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Iowa State HC Matt Campbell

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman

Bears interim HC Thomas Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OL Adam Stenavich (Requested)

Smith, 42, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for Washington for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans hired Smith as a defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

After Smith found success in that role, the Falcons hired him as their head coach in 2021. However, he was let go after three seasons.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith had a record of 21-30 (.412 winning percentage) with no playoff appearances.