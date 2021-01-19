Bears Complete Interview With Colts DBs Coach Jonathan Gannon For DC Job

Kevin Fishbain reports that the Bears completed their interview with Colts DBs coach Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday.

Chicago requested an interview for Gannon earlier this week. (NFLTR)

The Bears retained much of their coaching staff but DC Chuck Pagano retired, leaving a need in Chicago at that position.

Gannon got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach.