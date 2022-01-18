Bears Complete Interview With Patriots Exec. Eliot Wolf For GM Job

The Chicago Bears announced that they have completed their interview with Patriots’ senior consultant Eliot Wolf for their general manager vacancy on Tuesday.

Here’s where things stand for the Bears in their GM search:

GM Interviews:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers VP Omar Khan (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots executive consultant Eliot Wolf (Requested)

(Requested) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden (Requested)

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Requested)

Wolf, 39, is the son of former Packers GM Ron Wolf. He started off as a pro personnel assistant for the Packers in 2004 and worked his way up to director of football operations in 2016.

After the Packers hired Brian Gutekunst as their GM, Wolf departed for the assistant GM job under John Dorsey in Cleveland. He then worked for the Seahawks before joining the Patriots as a consultant.

Wolf has previously come up as a GM candidate in the past, and will apparently be given some consideration by the Bears.