Bears Complete Second Interviews With Dan Quinn, Matt Eberflus

The Chicago Bears announced they completed a second round of interviews with Colts DC Matt Eberflus and Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their head coach vacancy.

GM Ryan Poles has completed interviews with head coach candidates Matt Eberflus and Dan Quinn.https://t.co/62oSRleqWn — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 27, 2022

Chicago already hired Ryan Poles as their new GM earlier this week.

The full list of Bears HC interviews is:

Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Finalist)

(Finalist) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints DC Dennis Allen (Requested)

Quinn, 51, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator this past January.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

Eberflus, 51, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels’ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out last year. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

In 2021, Eberflus’ defense ranked No. 16 in yards allowed, No. 9 in points allowed, No. 10 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.