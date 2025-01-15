Bears Completed Interview With Mike McCarthy For Vacant HC Position

The Chicago Bears have announced they’ve completed an in-person interview with former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy for their vacant coaching position.

Here’s an updated list of the Bears’ coaching search:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals OC Drew Petzing (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Iowa State HC Matt Campbell

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman

Bears interim HC Thomas Brown (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers OL Adam Stenavich (Requested)

McCarthy, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

McCarthy and the Cowboys were unable to reach an agreement on an extension, which led to the two parties parting ways.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy posted a record of 49-35 (58.3 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.