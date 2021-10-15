Bears Create $3.5M Of Cap Room By Reworking Robert Quinn’s Contract

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chicago Bears have restructured the contract of pass-rusher Robert Quinn and created $3,512,500 of available cap room.

Chicago was operating with just around $800,000 of cap space, so they needed to make a move to get them through the season.

Rapoport notes that the Bears have moved $30.93 million into future caps this year.

Quinn, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2011. Los Angeles traded him to the Dolphins in 2018 for fourth- and sixth-round picks.

From there, the Dolphins traded Quinn to the Cowboys in 2019 and he played out the final year of his four-year, $66.575 million extension. He later signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Bears in 2020.

In 2021, Quinn has appeared in five games for the Bears and recorded 15 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.