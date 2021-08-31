Bears Cut Three Players Including WR Riley Ridley

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are cutting WR Riley Ridley ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Chicago also cut RB Ryan Nall and waived CB Thomas Graham Jr., per Brad Biggs.

Ridley, 25, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract.

In 2020, Ridley appeared in five games and recorded four receptions for 39 yards (9.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.