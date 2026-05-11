Bears DC Downplays Potential Interest In Free Agent DE Cameron Jordan

Veteran DE Cameron Jordan remains a free agent after his contract expired with the Saints following 15 years with the franchise.

Although Jordan expressed interest in returning to New Orleans, he also understands the business side of the sport if the two sides’ time together has run out.

The Bears are been a team many have connected to Jordan due to their struggling pass rush in 2025 along with Jordan’s relationship with Bears DC Dennis Allen.

Despite that, Allen downplayed their potential interest and expressed confidence in the current makeup of the room, but wouldn’t rule anything out entirely.

“I don’t know that there’s been a ton of discussion about that,” Allen said, via Alyssa Barbieri of the Bears Wire. “I think we feel pretty good about where we’re at and what we have. Yet, you never know what opportunities might present themselves at some point down the road.”

Jordan, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011 out of Cal. He was entering the fifth year of a six-year, $61.969 million contract that includes $33.469 million guaranteed that he signed back in 2015 when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Saints worth $52.5 million in 2019.

New Orleans gave Jordan a two-year, $27.9 million contract extension through 2025 before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Jordan appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 47 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.