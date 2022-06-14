Bears DE Robert Quinn Not At Mandatory Minicamp

According to Ian Rapoport, Bears DE Robert Quinn is not at the start of mandatory minicamp for Chicago, and is instead training on his own away from the team.

He’s subject to around $95,000 in fines from the team if he misses all three days of minicamp without an excused absence.

Previous reports have indicated Quinn may want a trade out of Chicago and this certainly won’t do anything to quiet those down. However, the Bears so far haven’t had interest in trading him.

Quinn previously mentioned that if the team was willing to trade DE Khalil Mack, he knows very little is assured as far as his future in Chicago goes.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business. Again, you see Khalil Mack getting traded. I mean, you probably gotta, again, it’s just a business. Don’t dwell on it … too crazy,” Quinn said via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “…I didn’t expect to go anywhere, or want to go anywhere, but again, this is a crazy business. … If something’s going to happen it’s going to happen, but again, it is what is what it is.”

The veteran would be an appealing trade asset for Chicago, considering that he’s coming off an 18.5 sack season, he’s 32 years old and has an affordable salary of around $13 million for the 2022 season.

Quinn, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2011. Los Angeles traded him to the Dolphins in 2018 for fourth- and sixth-round picks.

From there, the Dolphins traded Quinn to the Cowboys in 2019 and he played out the final year of his four-year, $66.575 million extension. He later signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Bears in 2020.

In 2021, Quinn appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 49 tackles, 18.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Quinn as the news is available.