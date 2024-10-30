Bears Designate OL Ryan Bates To Return

The Chicago Bears have designated OL Ryan Bates to return from injured reserve, per Kevin Fishbain.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Bates, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Eagles soon after.

The Bills traded DE Eli Harold to the Eagles in exchange for Bates back in 2019. Bates later agreed to a four-year contract with the Bears as a restricted free agent back in 2022, but the Bills opted to match the offer.

Buffalo ended up trading Bates to Chicago after all in 2024.

In 2023, Bates appeared in all 17 games for the Bills, but did not make a start for them.