Bears Designate OT Braxton Jones & DL Khalid Kareem To Return From IR

The Chicago Bears announced they designated OT Braxton Jones and DL Khalid Kareem to return from injured reserve.

#Bears roster move:

We have designated OL Braxton Jones and DL Khalid Kareem for return from Injured Reserve. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 25, 2023

Jones, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Southern Utah. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3,959,552 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $870,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in two games for the Bears and started both times.