Bears Discussing Placing Khalil Mack On Injured Reserve

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are discussing shutting down OLB Khalil Mack on injured reserve for the next three games to give his injured foot time to heal.

Rapoport points out the Bears also have a bye in that timeframe, so Mack could have a whole month to recuperate his foot.

At the very least, Mack will not play this Sunday against the 49ers as the team tries to give him some rest.

It’d be a significant blow to the Bears defense to lose Mack, as he’d been having a rebound season in 2021 so far.

Mack, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears coming out of the preseason in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2021, Mack has appeared in seven games for the Bears and recorded 19 tackles, six sacks and a fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus has Mack rated as the No. 32 edge defender out of 110 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Mack as the news is available.