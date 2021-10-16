Bears Elevating RB Artavis Pierce & OL Dieter Eiselin

The Chicago Bears announced that they are elevating RB Artavis Pierce and OL Dieter Eiselen to the active roster for Week 6.

We have flexed Dieter Eiselen & Artavis Pierce to the active roster for #GBvsCHI.https://t.co/yokEmQuw25 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 16, 2021

Pierce, 25, went undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2020 before catching on with the Bears. He was let go during the team’s final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad the following day. He was later promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut in Week 6 of the 2020 season.

In 2020, Pierce rushed six times for the Bears and recorded 34 total yards (5.7 YPC) and one touchdown.