Bears Elevating Two Players For Week 1

Kevin Fishbain reports the Bears are elevating LB Carl Jones Jr. and DE Tanoh Kpassagnon from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 1 against the Vikings.

Jones, 24, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts but spent the season on the practice squad before re-signing a futures deal after the season.

Chicago waived Jones at the end of camp this year and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2024, Jones appeared in one game for the Bears.